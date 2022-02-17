

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Cidila, 82, of Hermitage passed away Tuesday evening February 15, 2022, in UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cidila was born October 21, 1939, in Sharon, a son of the late Michael and Anna Belle (Schreckenghost) Cidila.

As a young man, Mike worked as an orderly at Sharon General Hospital, where he met his wife, the former Mary Frances Pisegna. The two were married June 11, 1960 and she preceded him in death in 1998.

A self-employed business man, his first venture was owning and operating the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Plant in Farrell. Mike later constructed the R-M-M’s Food Mart and Wash House Laundromat in Hermitage, which he owned and operated for more than 20 years.

Later in life, Mike worked for the West Middlesex School District.

A man of deep faith, Mike was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, Hermitage. He loved the Lord.

An accomplished amateur bowler, Mike won many tournaments throughout the East Coast. He had a lifelong passion for sports and had success coaching his son in little league, winning several local championships followed by back-to-back PA State Runner-Up teams in 1986 and 1987. He later served as an umpire for various softball and baseball divisions and skill levels.

Mike loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and was an avid fan of all Cleveland sports teams.

He is survived by a son, Michael H. Cidila (Darci), with whom he made his home in Hermitage; two daughters, Michele Nagy (Joseph), Sharon and Rene Whiteside, Sharon; two brothers, Bob Cidila (Linda), Sharon and Dave Cidila (Wendy Dunlap), Kingman, Arizona; four grandchildren, Milinda Reinfeld, Ethan Paulson, Miah Whiteside and Gabrielle “Gabby” Cidila; one great-granddaughter, Daphne Reinfeld.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mike was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Jim Cidila.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Entombment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.