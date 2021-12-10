HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Christopher Davies, 43, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 5, 2021.

Michael was born July 21, 1978, in Sharon, a son of Richard and Mary Ann (Cook) Davies.

He attended Sharpsville School District and was a 1996 graduate of Hubbard High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in History from the University of Pittsburgh.

He was currently employed as a pipe inspector at American Cap Co., Wheatland and a delivery person at Four Star Pizza, Hermitage.

Michael had a passion for music and playing guitar. He loved going to concerts and music festivals. He closely followed the band “Phish.” Michael also liked to entertain and make sure everyone around him was having a good time. In his spare time, he liked to go golfing, cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers and play with his cats and dogs.

He is survived by his father, Richard “Rick” Davies, Hubbard, Ohio; his mother, Mary Ann DePofi and her husband, Dominic Phil, of Greenville; a sister, Michelle Kasper and her children, Nathan Darley and John, of Leavonworth, Kansas; a half-sister, Gabrielle O’Renick and her husband, Nolan, Girard, Ohio; a former brother-in-law, Johnny Kasper, of Leavonworth and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving is a special cousin, Matt Achenbach of Erie, Pennsylvania and good friends, Tony and Alishia Phillips, Shawn Starkey, Steve and Amy Adams and many more.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that anyone available to please attend Michael’s celebration of life.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. A remembrance service will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, in St. Patrick’s Church, 357 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425, with Rev. Michael Swierz, pastor, as celebrant.

A celebration in memory of Michael’s life will be held from Noon – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 in Hidden Café, 4248 N. River Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.