HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Brendan Biggins, 39, formerly of Hermitage, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Mike was born on August 19, 1983.

He was raised in Hermitage and was a graduate of Hickory High School, where he played varsity soccer. He received a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College, Greenville, and his master’s degree from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Mike was currently a manager in the development department of Chaberton Energy, a solar company based out of Maryland.

He was energetically involved in supporting his children in their activities. He coached both soccer and baseball and was the president of the Prospect, Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club (PBGC).

Mike loved the outdoors, hunting, and sharing time in the woods with his children. He had a wide variety of interests, which included studying history and genealogy, cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, listening to music, and meticulously maintaining his property.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha (Brooks) Biggins; his greatly loved daughters, Madelyn and Annie; and his son, Elias; his mother, Nancy Antonino; his father, Brian Biggins and his wife Debra; a brother, Rory Biggins; a stepsister, Hannah Palmer (Jeremy); his father and mother-in-law, Larry and Rachel Brooks; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; a brother, Brendan P. Biggins; and a brother-in-law, Adam L. Brooks.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Prospect Boys and Girls Club, 7190 Country Club Rd., Butler, PA 16001.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday October 16, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

