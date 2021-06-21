Michael Anthony Roth, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Michael Anthony Roth of Sharpsville passed away peacefully at 6:05 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. He was 88.

Dr. Roth was born May 19, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Valentine and Magdalena (Moyer) Roth.

He attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School and Sharon High School before graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1951. He attended Penn State University, earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and was an alumnus of Des Moines (Iowa) College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery.

He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Dr. Roth was an osteopathic physician in Sharpsville for 51 years, retiring in 2014. He also served as the medical director for the Senior Center in Hermitage and was a Sharpsville school team physician.

A devout Catholic, Dr. Roth was an active member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville and its Holy Name Society.

He was also a member of many community organizations including: the Sharpsville Service Club, the Sharpsville VFW and American Legion, and the Pennsylvania and National Osteopathic Medical Associations. Dr. Roth served on the board of directors at the Community Food Warehouse in Sharon.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his family, his medical practice, his church, his country, tending to his yard and repairing anything that was in need. He and his wife were recognized in 2019 as the “Sharpsville People of the Year.”

Surviving is his wife, the former Mary Jane Hogue whom he married in 1964; four children, Michael Anthony Roth, Jr. of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Dr. Valeri Lynn Roth of Hermitage, Kurt Jay Roth and his wife, Mallory, of Howland, Ohio and Matthew Alan Roth and his wife, Dana, of Sharpsville; eight grandchildren, Kira Jayne Burkhauser, Michaela Burkhauser, Kurt J. Roth II, Cody Roth, Taylor Roth, Christopher Roth, Jayna Roth and Brittany Murchek; a great-granddaughter, Lillian Belle Davis; a brother, Martin Roth of Hermitage and a sister, Barbara Tetrick and her husband, Jerry, also of Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150; or to the Community Food Warehouse, 109A S. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.



Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

