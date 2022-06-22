SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Steiner, 62, formerly of Sharon passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in the emergency room of the Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Steiner was born March 6, 1960, in Sharon, a son of the late William Steiner, Sr. and Doris (Griffin) Steiner.

A 1978 graduate of Sharon High School, Mike later completed the physical therapy assistant program at Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus, earning an associate’s degree.

For the last 15 years, Mike has worked as PTA for Specialty Orthopedics in Hermitage. He was previously employed by Shenango Inc., Sharpsville.

Mike was of the Christian faith.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mike also was also a sports fan and he was especially devoted to the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Panthers.

Above all else, Mike loved spending time with his three grandsons.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jaqueline (Bacon) Steiner, Hermitage; a daughter, Rachel Friday (Zack), Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania; a son, Michael Steiner (Melodi), Uniontown, P ennsylvania; a sister, Judy Bonanno (Frank), Hermitage; three brothers, William Steiner, Jr. (Audrey), Sharpsville, Dave Steiner (Diane), Sharon, and James Steiner (Cathy), Hermitage; three grandsons, Declan and Rowan Steiner and Aaron Friday; and a Goddaughter, Nicole Donatelli.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Irene and Glenn Bacon.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Shawn Steiner, officiating.

Interment: West Side Cemetery, S. Pymatuning Township.