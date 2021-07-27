Michael A. Peters, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Peters, 69, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Peters was born August 8, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, a son of the late George and Lucille (Legare) Peters.

He was a 1969 graduate of St. Andrew’s High School, Buffalo. Following high school, Mike earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Buffalo. Later, he earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Michigan.

He spent his career working as a Certified Financial Advisor and was the Owner and Operator of Delaware Mohawk Corporation, Sharon.

Mike had a passion for music and loved to play the banjo and guitar. He also was a sports fanatic, who enjoyed golfing and watching the Buffalo Sabres.

He is survived by two sons, Philip and Kurt Peters, both of Ann Arbor, Michigan; his companion, Ramona Moulton of Sharon and two siblings, Kathy Red Wing and George Peters.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a sister, June Peters.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Golf Course, c/o Buhl Park Corp., 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

