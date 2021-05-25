Michael A. “Mick” Lang, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. “Mick” Lang, 62, of Hermitage, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Lang was born June 7, 1958, in Sharon, a son of William and Carol (Addicott) Lang.

He was a 1976 graduate of Mercer High School and attended New Castle School of Trades.

Mick was a steel worker for 41 years, beginning at the Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and most recently working for NLMK Pennsylvania, Farrell.

Mick attended Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to his camp in Hallton, Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, the former Debra Krajcovic, whom he married December 12, 1979; a daughter, Holly Lang, of Hermitage; a son, Michael A. Lang, Jr. and his wife Aja, of Clark; his mother, Carole Lang, of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Alivia, Killian and Carter and a sister, Patricia Leboeuf and her husband Reynold, of New Castle.’

Mick was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Brenda Lantini.

Calling hours will be 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor of Grace Chapel Community Church, officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.