Michael A. Beckman, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Beckman, 84, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Beckman was born February 1, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, a son of the late John McFadden and Esther Josephine (Heller) Beckman.

He was a 1954 graduate of Allegany High School, Cumberland.

He began his working career at ABL, where he completed his machinist apprenticeship. Later, he relocated to New Orleans, and was employed by the Chrysler Corp., where he was involved in working on the Chrysler missile project. In 1966, he moved to Brookfield and was employed at the General Motors, Packard Electric Division, until retiring in 1999, as a tool and die maker. While at Packard, he was recognized for designing a tool to check the specs of products, which GM eventually put a patent on.

Michael was a Free and Accepted Mason, in the Andrew Jackson Lodge #428, Arabi, Louisiana, becoming a master mason on April 5, 1966. He was also a member of the Shriners International, which he joined in order for his mother to become a member of the Eastern Star.

In his younger years, he was an avid weight lifter and competed in power lifting events. In 1986, he earned a black belt in karate and was a Karate National Champion in 1987.

Michael was a devoted family man. He enjoyed working on his yard, woodworking, going on cruises with his wife and riding his “Goldwing” motorcycle. He and his wife, rode his motorcycle to California and back twice and were members of the “Goldwing Road Riders.”

He is survived by his wife, the former Alma Jean Harris, whom he married May 28, 1954, in LaVale, MD; a daughter, Terrie L. Beckman, of Dayton, Ohio; a son, Steven D. Beckman and his companion Jolene L. Booher, of Howland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kelly Crabtree, Brandy Wilcox and Michael, Kyle, Lukas and Jacob Beckman and seven great grandchildren, Breanna and Spencer Wilcox, Owen Lutz, Violet Crabtree and Hunter, Samuel and Michael Beckman.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a son, Michael H. Beckman; two sisters, MaryJane Rice and Beverly Lauder and two brothers, John and Daniel Beckman.

Calling hour will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, pastor of I.H.S. Gospel Ministries, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment: Crown Hill Cemetery, Vienna, Ohio.

