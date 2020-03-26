Melissa Sue Hamilton, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Sue Hamilton, 60, of Union Township passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, in her residence.



Melissa was born October 3, 1959, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John C. and Nancy L. (Cook) Stoner.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1977.

Melissa had a long career in banking and in recent years worked as the manager of WesBanco, Inc. of Neshannock Township.

She was affiliated with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the Warner Theatre Group in New Castle and was also a member of the International Order of the Rainbow.

Melissa enjoyed cooking, baking with her grandsons and taking trips to the casino.



Her husband, Richard P. Hamilton, whom she married July 26,1980, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer (fiancé, Lucas Packner) Hamilton; two sons, Matthew (fiancé, Mary Arendosh) Hamilton and Andrew (Susan) Hamilton; a brother, John (Connie) Stoner; two grandsons, Grant and Jack Hamilton, whom she adored; a niece, Ashley Wetzel; a nephew, Nicholas Stoner and a great-nephew, Grayson Wetzel.

Funeral services will be held privately. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.