Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM
Closings and delays
There are currently 196 active closings. Click for more details.

Melissa Sue Hamilton, Union Township, PA

J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home

March 24, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Melissa Sue Hamilton, Union Township, Pennsylvania-obit
More from MyValleyTributes

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Sue Hamilton, 60, of Union Township passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, in her residence.

Melissa was born October 3, 1959, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John C. and Nancy L. (Cook) Stoner.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1977.

Melissa had a long career in banking and in recent years worked as the manager of WesBanco, Inc. of Neshannock Township.

She was affiliated with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the Warner Theatre Group in New Castle and was also a member of the International Order of the Rainbow.

Melissa enjoyed cooking, baking with her grandsons and taking trips to the casino.

Her husband, Richard P. Hamilton, whom she married July 26,1980, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer (fiancé, Lucas Packner) Hamilton; two sons, Matthew (fiancé, Mary Arendosh) Hamilton and Andrew (Susan) Hamilton; a brother, John (Connie) Stoner; two grandsons, Grant and Jack Hamilton, whom she adored; a niece, Ashley Wetzel; a nephew, Nicholas Stoner and a great-nephew, Grayson Wetzel.

Funeral services will be held privately. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com