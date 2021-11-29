Melissa “Missy” Lynn (Smith) Kurelko, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania(MyValleyTributes) – Melissa “Missy” Lynn (Smith) Kurelko, 52, of Sharon, passed away due to Covid-19, on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Missy was born in Sharon, on April 28, 1969 and attended Sharon High School.

A dedicated homemaker, she worked at various places throughout her lifetime.

Missy was of the Catholic faith.

She loved riding motorcycles, making crafts and gardening. Above all, she loved her family and pets.

She is survived by her husband, David Kurelko, whom she married April 17, 1993; a daughter, Paige Kurelko and her fiancé Michael Donston, all of Sharon; and her mother, Sandra (Fitos) Heeter, of Cortland, Ohio.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, December 3, 2021. in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

