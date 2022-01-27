SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Marie Schell, 41, of Sharon, passed away Monday afternoon, January 24, 2022, in her home.

Missy was born January 31, 1980, in Sharon, a daughter of Randall and Ruthann (Porterfield) Schell, Sr.

She collected baby dolls and loved them as her own children. She also liked taking pictures, making albums and watching TV, especially Jersey Shore and wrestling.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Randall and Dawn Schell, of Sharon; her fiancé, Andrew Beck of Sharon; three sisters, Leah Root and her husband, Edward, Masury, Ohio, Rebecca Schell of Sharon and Stacey Schell and her wife, Tabitha Maddox, of North Carolina and two brothers, Carl Porterfield of Sharpsville and Randall Lee Schell, Jr. of Sharon.

Missy was preceded in death by her mother, Ruthann Porterfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Friday, January 28, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.