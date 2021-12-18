FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa M. Myers Rhoades, 50, of Fowler, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Melissa was born on December 22, 1970, in Sharon, the daughter of George and Sophia Myers.

She attended Sharon Christian Academy.

Melissa enjoyed crafting, especially anything with flowers and going on drives in her Ford Mustang.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Shelby Popvitch, Sharon; a son, Dustin Rhoades and a brother George and his wife, Hope Myers, Bazetta, Ohio.

In keeping with Melissa’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.