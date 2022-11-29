GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie Marie Giordano, 43, of Clark, and formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away with her parents at her side Monday evening, November 28, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following an extended illness.

Ms. Giordano was born January 9, 1979, in Greenville, a daughter of Anthony “Tony” and Janet (Porsch) Giordano.

She attended St. Joseph Parochial Grade School in Sharon, and later graduated from Kennedy Christian High School in 1997. While at Kennedy Christian, she excelled athletically as a member of the girls’ varsity volleyball and basketball teams, and especially the girls’ track team winning the State Championship in the 300 Meter Hurdles in 1996.

Mel attended Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania on a Track and Field Scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Hotel and Resort Management.

Mel began her event planning career at the Westin Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh, where she had worked for seven years. She later worked as the director of marketing for Aramark at Heinz Field on the North Shore of Pittsburgh, and also served on Aramark’s executive board. Most recently, Mel was working as an event planner at the Buhl Mansion in Sharon.

Mel is survived by her parents, Tony and Janet, Clark, Pennsylvania; a brother, Chad Giordano (Darlene), Canton, Ohio; two nieces, Morgan and Maddy Giordano, also Canton, Ohio; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a cousin, Amanda Mohan, with whom she was very close.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to an animal advocacy center of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.