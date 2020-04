MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, for Jean Ann (George) Wlodarski of Masury, Ohio who passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in her residence with her family by her side. She was 80.

Mrs. Wlodarski was born August 12, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Bara) George.