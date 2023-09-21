NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Duncan, 83 of New Castle, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, September 20, 2023, in her residence.

Mrs. Duncan was born April 3, 1940, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Elmo Christopher and Helen Pape Cook.

She was a high school graduate of New Castle High School.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church site.

In her spare time Maureen enjoyed crocheting for her family and friends.

Her husband, Joel Duncan, Sr., whom she married April 7, 1962, passed away March 21, 2015.

Maureen is survived by three sons, Christopher Duncan (Julie) of Winchester, Virginia; Robert Duncan (Marci) of Hollywood, Florida and Damon Duncan (Shelia) of New Castle; two daughters, Maureen Dottle of Hollywood, Florida and Bridget Waskin (Steve) of New Castle; two sisters, Joann Lavender (William) of Columbiana, Ohio and Carol Moses of New Castle; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Maureen was preceded in death by a son, Joel Duncan, Jr.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., until time of service, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Deacon John Carran, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

