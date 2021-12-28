NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Burns, 71, of New Castle passed away early Monday morning, December 27, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Ms. Burns was born September 21, 1950, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Paul Eugene and Maxine (Cooper) Burns. After completing her schooling at St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School, she later graduated from New Castle High School in 1969.

In 2016, Maureen retired from Giant Eagle’s Neshannock Township. Store where she had worked for 12 years. She previously had worked at Eat’n Park, New Castle.

Maureen was of the Catholic faith.

She loved baking, especially for friends and family during the holiday. Maureen also enjoyed completing puzzles, crafting with ceramics and playing cards. A devoted mother and grandmother, she loved spending time with her two grandchildren, Ava and Brady.

Maureen is survived by a daughter, Ashley Burns (fiancé, Sam Bartberger) and their two children, Ava and Brady Bartberger, all of Neshannock Township; three sisters, Marian Ciavarino and Nina Scrim (Jeff), all of New Castle; and Maxine Burns, Savannah, Georgia; two brothers, Thomas Burns, New Castle and Mark Burns (Brenda), Savannah, Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Crowe and Barbara Baxter and five brothers, Paul Eugene Patrick, Larry, Michael and Matthew Burns.

Calling hours will be 3:00-5:00 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Deacon John Carran, officiating.