HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen A. Kilgore, Hermitage, died unexpectedly of natural causes early Friday morning, October 6, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. She was 55.



Mrs. Kilgore was born January 27, 1968, in Sharon, a daughter of James and Mary Anne (Bartholomew) English.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1986 and earned her associate’s degree from Penn State University – Shenango Valley Campus.



For the last 15 years, Maureen worked as a paralegal and office manager for Joanow Legal Group in Hermitage.



A beloved aunt, Maureen cherished the time she was able to spend with her nieces and nephew.



She is survived by her mother, Mary Anne English of Hermitage; a brother, Michael English (Penny) of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Lee Ann Wester (Aaron); three nieces, Lily and Elizabeth English and Analee Wester and a nephew, Cullen Wester.



Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Scott R. Kilgore and her father, James English.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

