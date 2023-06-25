HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew J. Barker, 63, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Barker was born January 10, 1960, a son of the late John “Jack” and Katherine “Kay” (Talowsky) Barker.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1978 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage.

For 45 years, Matt has been a union carpenter and member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC), Local 268, Sharon.

An avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed indulging in an ice-cold Busch with friends and family. Matt also loved cutting and splitting firewood and would never hesitate to help his daughters or close friends complete projects at their homes.

His wife, Debra (Tice) Barker, whom he has spent the last 28 years loving, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are four daughters, Cassidy Suhoney (Corey) of West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Alyssa Barker (Tod Phillips), Fredonia and Cortney Cimoric (Thomas) of Hermitage and Nicole Stone (Brad) of Hermitage; a sister, Mary Fiscus (John) of Sharpsville and nine grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held immediately following, in the funeral home, with Reverend Aaron Lego, officiating.

Internment will take place at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.