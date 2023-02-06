

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew E. Marshall, 62, of New Castle passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Marshall was born June 16, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James and Roberta (Patterson) Marshall.

Matthew enjoyed the company of family and friends, watching tv, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, his favorite football team, and women’s tennis.

He is survived by two brothers, Doug Marshall, and Robert Marshall, both of New Castle; a niece, Brittany Searcy; two great-nephews; four great-nieces; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Deep, Darlene Goodman, and Rebecca Touart; and three brothers, James Marshall, Michael Marshall, and Joseph Marshall.

In keeping with Matthew’s wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.

Go Kansas City.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.