HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Brandon Twigg, 31, of Hermitage, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at his home.

Matthew was born April 24, 1990, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a son of Bradley Twigg and Marie Foore.

He was a 2008 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

He loved playing his playstation and PC games and adored his bunny, Valentino. Matthew also enjoyed drawing, fixing house, and working with Staunch Entertainment.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marie and William Foore, Jr., Mercer; his father, Bradley Twigg, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; maternal grandfather, August A. Staunch, Jr., with whom he made his home; and aunt, Crystal Maness and many cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, MaryLou Staunch; paternal grandparents, William and Theda Twigg, Sr.; an aunt, Laura Jean Staunch and an uncle, Nate Twigg.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, January 21, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 12 Noon, Friday, in the funeral home.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.