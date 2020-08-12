MaryLou Trimble, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – MaryLou Trimble, 85, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Trimble was born September 21, 1934, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John W. and Mildred (Shaffer) Munnell. A lifelong resident of Shenango Township, she graduated from Shenango High School in 1952.

MaryLou married her beloved husband of 68 years, John I. Trimble, August 2, 1952 and he survives at home.

For 33 years, she worked as the secretary at Shenango Township Elementary School, retiring in 1996.

MaryLou loved her time at the school and truly cherished the many friendships she had made with faculty and students.

MaryLou was a member of Princeton Memorial Presbyterian Church, Princeton, Pennsylvania, where she sang in the choir and served on various church committees.

She enjoyed her weekly meetings with the Homemakers Woman’s Group, which she participated in for many years.

A skilled craftswoman in her younger years, she had a talent tooling leather and making caned chairs. MaryLou was also an exceptional cook and for many years prepared the meals for visiting Girl Scout troops at Camp Elliot in Volant, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Lori Mort and her husband, Douglas, Shenango Township; a son J. Edward Trimble and his wife, Sharon, Neshannock Township; a sister, JoAnn Gwin, of New Castle; two grandchildren, Brittney (Chris) Farrell and Jared Trimble and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Asher and Levi Farrell.

In addition to her parents, MaryLou was preceded in death by a daughter, J. Lynn Trimble; a sister, Wilma “Pud” Cameron and a brother, John R. Munnell.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards the J. Lynn Trimble Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Theil College 75 College Ave, Greenville, PA 16125; or Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Rd #108, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours will be 9:30- 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 11:30 a.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Stringer, pastor of Princeton Memorial Presbyterian, officiating.

Interment: Mt. Hermon Union Cemetery, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

