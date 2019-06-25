MaryEllen Jessel Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Long-time east side New Castle resident, MaryEllen Jessel, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was 102.

Born in Wampum, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Nellie Dillon and Joseph Henry Lalley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Howard Jessel, Sr. and a son, Walter, Jr.



MaryEllen worked in retail sales as an employee of Winter’s Clothing Company and enjoyed being a starter at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.

As a self-described community activist, MaryEllen frequented city council meetings for decades and declared her candidacy for a seat in the early 1960s. Her association with the New Castle Transit Authority also brought her a sense of civic fulfillment, as did her roles in the B.P.O.E. Elks, both regionally and nationally.

Survivors include her daughter, Jo-Ann (Max) Broadbent of Key West, Florida; a son, John (Sandra) Jessel of Sevierville, Tennessee; a sister, Betty Doran of New Castle; as well as, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Mary Ellen’s long-time church home, Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington Street, New Castle, PA 16101; or Jameson Hospice, 1000 S. Mercer Street, New Castle, PA 16101.





In keeping with her wishes, all services were held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.