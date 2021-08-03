Maryann Murcko, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maryann Murcko, 62, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Murcko was born February 26, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio.

She attended the former Midpark High School, Middleburg Heights, Ohio and earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Penn State University, Shenango Campus.

Maryann was employed as a baker at DiLorenzo’s Specialty Deli, Sharpsville and worked bingo at the Hickory Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #6166, Hermitage.

In addition to working bingo, she also enjoyed playing, especially with her great-grandson. Maryann will be remembered for her talents in the kitchen, whether it was baking or cooking; her gardening skills and being a fan of the Cleveland Browns.

She is survived by her husband, Terence “Terry” Murcko, whom she married June 15, 1996; a daughter, Amber Goleb and her husband, Stan, of Sharon; a son, Thomas Gleisner of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Clarissa Gleisner and her fiancé, James Porterfield, Jr., Elijah Gleisner, Danielle and Kenyon Vogt and Michael Goleb; and one great-grandson, James “J.P.” Porterfield III. Also surviving are three sisters, Maureen McCollum and her husband, Robby, of Denton, Texas, Peggy Moseley and her husband, Chuck, of Justin, Texas and Michelle McFarland of Arizona; a brother, Frank Davis of Oklahoma and her beloved pets, Sadie, a cat and her dogs, Cassius and Tyson.

Maryann was preceded in death by her parents, Joan and Joe Davis and a brother, Daniel O’Rourke.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Monday, August 9, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Doug Dyson, officiating.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.