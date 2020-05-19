MaryAnn Moore, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Moore, 83, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, in her home, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Moore was born December 17, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Richard and Sue (Dankanyin) Orendi.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1954.

MaryAnn was an exceptional homemaker known for her cooking and baking skills.

She was employed for many years at the former Sears Department Store, Hermitage, in the customer service department. Later, she began working in the office and as a cashier in the former Golden Dawn and later Giant Eagle, Greenville, which was owned by her brother. Most recently, she worked with Weber Catering, New Wilmington through Whole Life Services, Hermitage, where she was thought of as everyone’s mother.

MaryAnn was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Farrell and upon its closing became an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon, where she served as a greeter, counter and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

She was a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Lodge #103, Sharon where she served many years as an officer. She also was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #55, Farrell. For many years she volunteered her time as a local girl scout leader.

An avid bowler, she participated in numerous bowling leagues and traveled with her husband to many different states for tournaments throughout her life. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially poker and euchre and hosting card parties.

Her husband, Paul E. Moore, whom she married July 23, 1955, passed away August 30, 2016.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula Sue Moore, with whom she lived, of Hermitage and Linda Ohle and her husband, John, of Los Lunas, New Mexico; a son, David Moore and his wife, Valerie, of Marietta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Ohle and Neal Ohle and his wife, Vinnessa; two stepgrandchildren, Alex and Kylie Kuhlmann and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her stepfather, John Marino; an infant son, John Moore and a brother, Richard M. Orendi.

The family would like to thank those that provided such good care for her during the last few years of declining health, especially Ruth Bewley and Sandra Moyer.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either; Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146; or to Whole Life Services, Inc., 1565 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

An intimate graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, with Rev. Denny Blauser, officiating. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at a later date.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.