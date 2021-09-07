Mary Stella Russo, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Stella Russo, 93, of Farrell passed away Saturday evening, September 4, 2021, in her residence.

Mrs. Russo was born August 13, 1928, a daughter of Frank and Anna (Remigio) Albanese.

She was a 1946 graduate of Sharon High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. Mary later graduated from Shenango Valley Commercial Institute, also Sharon.

Mary worked as a bookkeeper at Kelly’s Service Station and later as the head bookkeeper for Shenango Valley Provision, from which she retired in 1980.

Mary was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed watching cooking shows, QVC and shopping for clothes, jewelry and make-up. Mary also loved talking to friends and family on the telephone. Her sense of humor and caring nature will be forever missed by all.

Mary is survived by her husband of 47 years, Daniel Russo, whom she married May 26, 1974; a son, Gary Ustik and his wife, Melissa, Hermitage; a sister, Gloria Nitzsky and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Jennie (Dominic) Sicilian and Vera (William) Instance and a brother-in-law, Roger Nitzsky.

The family would like to thank Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 100 N Keel Ridge Rd Suite 102-A, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.