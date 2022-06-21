HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary S. DeNoble, 88, of Hermitage passed away Monday morning, June 20, 2022, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Mrs. DeNoble was born September 24, 1933, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Massamo Paglia and Antoinetta (Rossetti) Paglia.

Mary was a graduate of Farrell High School.

On July 4, 1955, she married Carl L. DeNoble and together they raised five beautiful children.

A devout Catholic, Mary was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Guided by her faith, she used her words, actions and strong convictions to make a positive impression on her children.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and bowling. Mary loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was happiest when with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Henry) Gong of Denver, Colorado and Sandra DeNoble of Hermitage; two sons, Lewis DeNoble of Hermitage and Paul DeNoble, Baltimore, Maryland; one sister, Olympia Buzzeo of Sharpsville; three grandchildren, Carolyn (Chris) Sautter, Susan (Matthew) McKay and Catherine Gong and two great-grandchildren, Anna Sautter and Emma Sautter.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband (April 2015); a son, John DeNoble; a sister, Theresa Paoletta and two brothers, John Paglia and Paul Paglia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon and also from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, in the church with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.