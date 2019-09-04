Mary S. Bain, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary S. Bain, 97, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019, in her son’s home.

Mrs. Bain was born September 8, 1921, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Hrynewich) Skubich and attended Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Mary was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sharon.

She was an avid bowler and bowled in leagues at the former Hickory Bowl, Hermitage.

Her husband, Nicholas Bain, whom she married on August 2, 1947 in St. John’s Orthodox Church, Hermitage, passed away January 1, 2004.

She is survived by a son, Arthur N. Bain, of Warren, Ohio; a sister, Pauline Chestnut of Hermitage; three granddaughters who all referred to her as “Bubbles”, Natalie (B.J.) Buie, Camille (Ian) Chiodo and Daphne (Jason) Walker and a great-grandson, Nolan Walker.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by five sisters, Ann Caiola, Kathryn Ruffo, Dorothy Axe, Helen Lokker and Margaret “Peggy” Paczak.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7 in the funeral home, with Rev. Rick Stauffer, senior pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.