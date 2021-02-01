Mary Rose Szugye, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Szugye, 93, formerly of Farrell, Clark and Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 2:10 p.m. Friday, January 29 in St. John XXIII Home due to complications from COVID-19.

Mary was born December 6, 1927, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Emmanuel and Rose Karidis.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Farrell schools, graduating from Farrell High School in 1945.

Mary worked as a silver counselor for the former Home Decorators of Newark, New York and in jewelry sales for Judy-Lee Jewels. She was also an 18-year employee of Thrift Drug Store in the Shenango Valley Mall before retiring in 1986.

Her husband, Louis Szugye, whom she married on September 13, 1952, preceded her in death on April 10, 2008, after 55 years of marriage.

She is survived by her children, Mark Szugye and his wife, Debbie, of Hermitage, Patricia Fill and her husband, Dr. David, of Hermitage, Michael Szugye and his wife, Elizabeth Jane (B.J.), of Macedonia, Ohio, Rosemary Parmeter and her husband, Jim, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Christine (Tina) Bianco and her husband, Bill, of Hermitage. She also leaves her grandchildren, Kevin (Kyra) Szugye and Jessie Knapp, Brian (Kelly) Fill, Julie (Jeff) Stueve and Katie (Jake) Haferman, Michael (Staci) Szugye, Matthew (Dr. Heidi) Szugye and Dr. Nicholas (Cassie) Szugye and Anthony Bianco, Jimmy Bianco, Heather (Chris Woodward) Bianco and Angela Bianco. She is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren, with another to be welcomed in June.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by an infant great-grandchild, Frances Hope Stueve.

Mary was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where she belonged to its Bethany Club and volunteered at Fatima’s fish fries.

She was also a member of the former Kiwaniannes Club, Farrell.

Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, with her grandkids recently recalling her specialties, including pasta fagioli, poppy seed cake and the thousands of stuffed grape leaves and pizzelles she made along the way. Avgolemono Chicken Soup (a.k.a. Greek Egg-Lemon Soup) is a particular favorite and was made in her memory on the day she passed. Back in the day, she also felt tremendous pleasure in donating to the tables and slots in Las Vegas and taking bus trips to casinos in surrounding states. Mary, who will be deeply missed, also loved to solve crossword puzzles and play cards with her dear friends.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks to everyone at St. John XXIII Home for their kindness and the devoted care Mary received throughout the years.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148 or Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hour will take place from 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



