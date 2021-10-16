Mary Rita Matias, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rita Matias, 93, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021, in Country Meadows Retirement Community, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Matias was born June 19, 1928, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Leo and Sadie (Spiegel) Knapp.

She attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School and was a 1946 graduate of Sharon High School. Later, she attended the former Peter’s Business School, Youngstown, Ohio.

Prior to becoming a homemaker, Mary was employed in the payroll department of the former National Castings, Sharon. Later, she worked for the former Paradise Inn, Hermitage.

Mary was a longtime member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She enjoyed giving back to her community and volunteered at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell and St. John Paul II Elementary School, Hermitage.

Throughout the years she was involved in many card clubs and was also a member of the Shenango Valley YMCA Silver Sneakers.

Her husband, Joseph Philip Matias, whom she married on April 23, 1953, passed away on January 12, 2012.

She is survived by three daughters, Beverly Werner and her husband, Robert, Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Arlene Anderjack and her husband, John, Green Tree, Pennsylvania and Cheryl Yushinski and her husband, Charles, Forest Hills, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren, Julie Werner, Stephen and Nicholas Anderjack and Danielle, Venessa and Sabrina Yushinski.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by three sisters, Leona Rissell, Ethel Molaskey and Helen Cooper Fortune and one brother, Dale Knapp.

Mary and her family share many happy memories of the wonderful vacations and day trips they took throughout the years. She and her husband enjoyed the beauty and tranquility of the Shenango Reservoir and dam, where they would walk frequently.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

