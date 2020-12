HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Heaven received a new angel Thursday morning, December 3, 2020, as Margaret (Harkulich) Cione, 97, of Hermitage, left her earthly home to join her husband of 61 years, William J. Cione and son, Mark Cione.

Mrs. Cione was born January 25, 1923, in Sharon, a daughter of Michael and Anna (Ciganok) Harkulich.