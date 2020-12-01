Mary Phyllis Perrine, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Phyllis Perrine, 76, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 29, 2020, in Nugent’s CCRC.

Mrs. Perrine was born March 10, 1944, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Mary Elizabeth (Doddo) Gizdic.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated form Sharpsville High School in 1962.

For 24 years, Mary worked in the kitchen of St. Joseph Parochial Grade School, Sharon, as the head cook and baker. Additionally, she owned and operated Honey’s Catering for more than 10 years.

Her husband of 57 years, Ronald Lee Perrine, whom she married November 17, 1962, passed away on July 27 of this year.

Surviving are a daughter, Valarie E. Perrine, Hermitage; a son, Ronald Lee Perrine, Key Largo, Florida; two sisters, Georgiana Rice and Rosemarie Santillo, both of Sharon and three grandchildren, Breanna M. Perrine, Travis L. Perrine and Carleena N. Perrine.

In addition to her parents and husband; Mary was preceded in death by a brother, John Gizdic and a sister, Juliana Schreckenghoest.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m., until the time of service Friday, December 4, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, in the funeral home, with Chaplin David Miles, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Mary Phyllis Perrine, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.