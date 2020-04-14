Mary P. Chupak, Lackawannock Township, PA

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary P. Chupak, a 70-year resident of Lackawannock Township, passed away peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was 92.

Mrs. Chupak was born February 25, 1928, in Mercer, a daughter of the late Frank and Pauline (Lasako) Petrosky.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1945 graduate of Hickory High School.

Her husband, Joseph Chupak, whom she married June 11, 1949, passed away December 24, 1985.

Mary was employed at the Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Sharon before raising her family and later worked for many years at Kraynak’s in Hermitage.

A homemaker, she was a lifelong active member of St. John’s Orthodox Church, Hermitage, where she was a former member of its board and choir.

Surviving are: a daughter, Linda Carney and her husband Alex, of Brecksville, Ohio; two sons, Ronald Chupak, of Wadesboro, North Carolina and Jerry Chupak and his wife Patti, of West Middlesex; five grandchildren, Melissa Metzger (Ross), of Ft. Myers, Florida, Jodi Anderson (Jimmy), of Estero, Florida, Ryan Chupak, of Bethany, West Virginia, Colton Carney, of Indiana, Pennsylvania and Jacob Carney, of Ft. Myers, Florida and four great-grandchildren, Sophia and Hannah Metzger, both of Ft. Myers, Florida and Aiden and Liam Anderson, both of Estero, Florida. She also leaves five sisters-in-law, Roseanne Petrosky, Anne Kudelko, Julie Chupak, Esther Chupak and Sophie Blanar; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by five brothers, Chuck, Mike, Frank, John and infant Andrew Petrosky and two sisters, Ann Bobby and Kay Petrosky.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in St. John’s Orthodox Church, Hermitage, with Rev. David Mastroberte, pastor, officiating.

Family and friends are encouraged to watch the service via Live Stream by going to stjohnacroc.org.

Interment: St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.