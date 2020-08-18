Mary M. “Tooty” Marshall, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. “Tooty” Marshall, 78, of New Castle passed away early Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice within the Heritage Valley Medical Center, Beaver, Pennsylvania.



Mrs. Marshall was born July 19, 1942, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Edward and Pearl (Reider) Kreitzer.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1960.



A homemaker, Tooty dedicated her life to caring for her family and took much pride in her immaculately kept home.



Tooty was a member of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, New Castle.



She enjoyed crafts, practicuarly crochet. Tooty also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by two daughters, Sandy (Russell) DeMatteo and Sheila (George) Warnick and two sons, Harry “Buddy” (Tamra) Marshall and John (Billy-Jo) Marshall, all of New Castle; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Tooty was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Kreitzer; an infant granddaughter, Christina Marshall and a daughter-in-law, Connie Marshall.



Calling hours and funeral service will be held privately.



Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Twp.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

