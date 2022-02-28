NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Smith, 64, of New Castle, passed away Wednesday morning, February 23, 2022, in Mercy Health-St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Smith was born December 10, 1957, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Watson Vance and Barbara Sophia (Kaufman) Smith.

Mary Lou enjoyed riding her Harley, attending car shows and working in her flower garden.

Mary Lou is survived by her Godbrother, Terry McCasters (Lavonne) of Foxville, Tennessee; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, family and her main priority, Sarge, her canine companion.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street.

All services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Wurtemburg Cemetery, Ellwood City.

