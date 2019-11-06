Mary Lou (Pryts) Sakony, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou (Pryts) Sakony of Sharon passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019, and entered the Heavenly Kingdom of Eternity at the age of 80.

Mrs. Sakony was born May 27, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Wilbur “Pete” and Margaret (Walsh) Pryts.

Her husband, Louis Sakony, whom she married in 1957, passed away September 8, 2005.

Mary Lou was of the Catholic faith and a member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

She retired from Packard Electric Corp. in 1995 with 30 years of service.

Mary Lou and her husband loved to entertain and cherished family holidays together and summer barbeques at their swimming pool. She was well known for her Hungarian paprikash and stuffed cabbage, which she learned to make for her husband and family from her mother-in-law, Rose. She was also known for her famous macaroni salad, which was always a request for family events. She kept an impeccable and very tastily decorated home.

Mary Lou was a devoted mother and raised four children, one of which had cerebral palsy, Susie, who passed away June 2 of this year at the age of 60. Mary Lou was such a strong and compassionate person and passed that on to each of her children. Although our Mom encountered a lot of loss and heartache, she got her strength from God to endure and press forward to another day. Now her day has arrived to be at peace with our Heavenly Father and with the people she loved.

Surviving are: a son, Louie, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Mary Lynne, with whom she made her home; eight grandchildren, Steven, Christopher, Michael, John D., Mary Sue and Kyle Sakony and twins, Dylan and Madelynne Althouse; a sister, Peggy Cave and her husband James, of Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, husband and daughter Susie, Mary Lou was preceded in death by a son, Joseph; a grandson, Joey; three brothers, Jerry, Thomas and Teddy Pryts and a sister, Judith Kratko.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.