Mary Lou McGonigle, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou McGonigle, of Neshannock Twp., Pennsylvania and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020.

Mrs. McGonigle was born November 18, 1936, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Augustine and Lena (Geramita) Fornataro.

A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of New Castle High School, where she met her husband, the late Harold “Hal” McGonigle. The two were married June 7, 1958, in St. Mary’s Church, New Castle. Hal preceded her in death September 2, 2002.

Mary Lou was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and enjoyed volunteering at the parish Summer Fest and Easter Fest. She was formerly a member of St. Camillus de Lellis in Neshannock Township.

Mary Lou dedicated her life to caring for her husband, their children and their home. Additionally, she worked alongside her husband, Hal, as together they owned and operated the former Lloyd Johnson Office Supply Co. in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Gentle, kind, and most loving, Mary Lou was happiest when her family was together. She enjoyed sharing in her grandchildren’s accomplishments and watching them grow.

Surviving are: three children, Sherri M. Langhans and her husband, Dr. Mark J., of Wexford, Pennsylvania; Michael H. McGonigle and his wife, Barbara, of Excelsior, Minn.; and Brian P. McGonigle and his wife Tricia, of Butler, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Dr. Mark T. Langhans and his fiancée, Catherine Mapelli; Kelly Choplin and her husband, Dr. Blake; Leah Langhans and her fiancée, Joshua Valentic; Margaret, Michael H., Matthew and Mason McGonigle; Brian P. McGonigle and his wife, Kelsey; Shawn and Riley McGonigle; and a great granddaughter, Lucie Quinn Choplin.

Also surviving are a brother, Augustine “Gus” Fornataro and his wife, Grace, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen McGonigle, of Sharon; and Helen McGonigle, of Conneaut Lake; and a brother-in-law, Martin P. McGonigle and his wife, Kathy, of New Castle and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Fornataro.

Calling hours will be held privately.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave, New Castle, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman and Rev. Joseph McCaffrey, as concelebrants.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

