Mary Lou Kelly, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Kelly, 82, of New Castle passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, with her daughters by her side.

Mrs. Kelly was born October 6, 1937, in Harrisville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William C. and Olive C. (Gould) Hoffman.

She was a 1955 graduate of the former Harrisville High School and later completed accounting and secretarial courses at the New Castle Business School. While in school, she was a member of the All City Choir and in years following, she enjoyed competitive roller skate dancing and water skiing.

In 2012, Mary Lou retired from the New Castle Public Library, where she worked as secretary to the director for more than 20 years.

She was previously a homemaker and actively volunteered at the local chapters of the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association, both in New Castle.

Mary Lou was a former member of Croton United Methodist Church.

A talented cook, she was also well-known for her baking, particularly cookies and pies. Mary Lou also loved making crafts, especially sewing Halloween costumes for her granddaughter, Melissa.

She will be remembered by all for her selfless generosity and endless kindness.

Her husband, Charles W. Kelly, whom she married February 8, 1958, preceded her in death August 8, 2014.

Surviving are: Two daughters, Darlene J. Kelly, of New Castle and Marsha J. (Nick) Karidis, of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania; a sister, Linda J. Wegner, of Harrisville; a brother, David (Nancy) Hoffman, of Apopka, Florida and a granddaughter, Melissa Karidis, of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy J. Glavan and Barbara A. Lowers and a brother, William C. Hoffman, Jr.

Memorial donations may be directed to Allegheny Health Network – Healthcare @ Home, online at https://5814.thankyou4caring.org/hpcare.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday, November 15, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Jordan Rimmer, pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.