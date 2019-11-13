Mary Lou Garrett, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Garrett of Hermitage passed away at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, in UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was 87.

Mrs. Garrett was born October 16, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Paul and Katherine (Weber) Kawana. She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Sharon High School.

Earlier in life, Mrs. Garrett owned Mary Lou’s Babyland, a childrens clothing store, on Stambaugh Ave. and later in downtown Sharon. She was a homemaker and an active member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Hermitage. Mary Lou was also active in the community and served as a volunteer and as a board member for Meals-On-Wheels and the former Julia F. Buhl Girls Club, both in Sharon. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for many years.

Mary Lou enjoyed flower gardening and spending the winter months in Lido Beach, Florida.

Her husband of 61 years, Charles “Chuck” E. Garrett, whom she married February 6, 1954, passed away August 2, 2015.

Surviving are: four daughters, Lori Morganti and her husband Ray, of Tampa, Florida, Jayne Garrett and her husband Daniel Courtney, of Shirley, Massachusetts, Diane Miller and her husband Byran, of Transfer and Kerry Garrett Kushner, of Jensen Beach, Florida and seven grandchildren, Ashley and Lynsey Morganti, Chloe Courtney, Alexandra and Carson Miller and Jordan and Kendall Kushner. She also leaves two sisters, Carol Miklos, of Hermitage and Donna Komocsin, of Hollywood, Florida and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Kawana.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ endowment fund, 159 Todd Ave., Hermitage, PA 16148; or to Meals-On-Wheels, c/o Christ Lutheran Church 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146.

Memorial service for Mary Lou will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Buhl Chapel within Oakwood Cemetery, 600 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon, with the Rev. Eric Thomas, pastor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 1090 E. State St., Sharon.