FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Cimoric, 88, of Farrell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in her home with her family by her side.

Mrs. Cimoric was born on December 28, 1934, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Stone) Marks.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated with honors from Farrell High School, Class of 1952.

Prior to becoming a homemaker, she worked at the former Myer Franks Furniture Store on Idaho Street, Farrell. Later, she was employed part-time at the Italian Home Club, Farrell.

Mary Lou was a lifelong active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She devoted her life to her family and God. Mary Lou loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s events and cheering on the Farrell football and basketball teams. A great cook and baker, she was proud of her Italian heritage and continued her family’s traditional Sunday and holiday meals.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas F. Cimoric, whom she married on June 7, 1958; two daughters, Linda (Paul) Klenke of Farrell and Lisa (Daniel) Tolbert of New Brighton, Pennsylvania; a son, Thomas E. (Marcena) Cimoric of Farrell; four grandchildren, Thomas J. (Cortney) Cimoric, Leah (Mathew) Alexander, Nickalis Cimoric and his fiancée, Victoria Bremick and Jenna Krivosh; three stepgrandchildren, Erika, Heather and Paul “Dallas” Klenke; five great-grandchildren, Joshua, Thomas, Baker, Celena and Cheyenne and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by two sisters, infant Ann Marks and Loretta Leonard and six brothers, Frank, Carl, Ralph, William, Arthur and Edward Marks.

Mary Lou’s family would like to thank the staff at Helping Hands Hospice and a special friend Ruth Guba, for the exceptional care given to their mother.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Helping Hands Hospice, 480 N. Kerrwood Drive, Suite 103, Hermitage, PA 16148 or Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 10 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

