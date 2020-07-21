Mary Lou Capuzzi, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Capuzzi, 93, of Hermitage passed away Friday evening, July 17, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Capuzzi was born December 3, 1926, in Detroit, MI, a daughter of the late Esther (Bell) Turner Bolthouse.

A lifelong entrepreneur, Mary Lou had several business ventures throughout her life, most notably, Capuzzi Motors and the rental properties she owned and managed. As young woman, she had also worked for the Packard Electric Division of General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio.

She took much pride in her home, not only keeping it immaculately clean, but constantly decorating the interior with tasteful and fashionable styles. Mary Lou was happiest when with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping, especially with her daughter, Peggy.

Her husband, James E. Capuzzi, Jr., whom she married October 28, 1968, passed away on January 11 of this year.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Donald) Turjan, Hermitage and Janis (Donald) Rodgers, Clark; two sons, David (Susan) Gollner and Jim Gollner, all of Hermitage; four step-daughters, Julie (Mike) Saverko, Hermitage; Karla (Tony) McLusky, Sharon; Lori Smith, Lordstown, Ohio and Melanie, Sharon; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and mother, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her beloved aunt, Anne Kennedy.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd., Hermitage; with Rev. Christopher Bobby, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

