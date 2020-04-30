Mary Lou Brandon, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Brandon, 72, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020.

Mrs. Brandon was born September 13, 1947, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Victor A. and Mary Rose (Maffei) Passerini.

She was a 1966 graduate of Sharon High School, and later earned her B.S. in Education from Youngstown State University in 1972.

For nearly 40 years, Mary Lou worked as a parochial school teacher in the Catholic Diocese of Erie. She began her career at St. Cosmas and Damian, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and then taught at Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School, Sharon, until its closing. In 2011, Mary Lou retired from Msgr. Geno Monti Parochial Grade School, Farrell, where she taught for many years.

Mary Lou was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, especially blankets.

She is survived by two sons, Paul L. Brandon, Sharon; and Thomas G. Brandon, Hazelton, Pennsylvania; a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Hansley and her husband James, Brookfield, Ohio; a brother, Robert V. Passerini and his wife Mona, Transfer and two grandchildren, John and Anise Brandon.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no public service held at this time.

A memorial mass will be held once circumstances permit public gathers.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.