Mary Lee Kilroy, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee Kilroy, 80, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, October 9, 2021.

Mrs. Kilroy was born September 7, 1941, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Don) Muresan. A lifelong resident of Sharon, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1960.

Her husband, Frederick G. Kilroy immigrated from Scotland in 1955 and they were married October 21, 1961. Later in life, they were able to make several trips to Scotland together, which always held a special place in her heart. Fred preceded her in death February 20, 2003.

A homemaker, Mary was born and raised in the North Flats section of Sharon, where she also raised her family until 1976. She had a talent for knitting and loved to bake, especially during the holidays.

Mary was a member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

An avid BINGO player, she was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is survived by three sons, Frederick C. Kilroy (Chari), Hermitage; Michael W. Kilroy, Sharon and John T. Kilroy (Dawn), Hermitage; four grandchildren, Leighanne Bert (John), Christopher Kilroy, Allie Fiest (Nick) and Andrew Kilroy and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Lilly and Carter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, John Muresan.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.