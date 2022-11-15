HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Katherine “Mary Kay” Rodenbaugh, 80, of Hermitage passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and family Monday evening, November 14, 2022, in UPMC Shenango Valley, Farrell.

Mary Kay was born January 18, 1942, in Mercer, a daughter of the late William F. and Katherine L. (Curtin) Cleary.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1957.

Mary Kay retired from Career Link in Sharon where she worked as an administrative assistant. She previously worked as a receptionist and switchboard operator at Reyers Shoe Store in Downtown Sharon for more than 20 years.

A dedicated mother and grandmother, she loved supporting her family in all their endeavors. Mary Kay was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and also enjoyed dancing and taking trips to the casino with her friends and family.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Griffen (Kevin) of Canfield, Ohio and Patti Rodenbaugh of Hermitage; a son, Phillip Rodenbaugh, Jr. (Maria) of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Anna and Addison Rodenbaugh and Logan Griffen and a sister-in-law, Susan Cleary of Sharpsville.

In addition to her parents, Mary Kay was preceded in death by a brother, James Cleary.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.