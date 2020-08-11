Mary Jo Sangregorio, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Sangregorio, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her sleep of complications from Huntington’s Disease, an illness she valiantly fought for years and kept a smile on her face until the end. She was 60.

Mary Jo was born October 30, 1959, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Louis and Louise (Stefanak) Vatavuk.

She attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School, Sharon, and was a 1977 graduate of Brookfield High School. Mary Jo earned her nursing degree from Grossmont College, El Cajon, California in 1991 and was employed as a Registered Nurse at Central State Hospital, Petersburg, Virginia.

In 1980 she began dating the love of her life, Gregory Sangregorio and after some coercion they were married on October 11, 1986. Together, they lived in Dallas, Texas and San Diego, California before moving to Petersburg in 1991.

Mary Jo was a member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart in Sharon while growing up and was a current member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg, Viginia.

She was very involved in her daughter’s activities and always enjoyed a glass of wine with dinner.

Surviving are: her husband, Gregory Sangregorio; a daughter, Kate Sangregorio, of Petersburg; a brother Richard “Rick” Vatavuk and his wife Jeanne, of Sharon; a sister, Amy Lewis and her husband Scott, of Las Vegas, Nevada; several nieces and nephews; and her mother-in-law, Joann Sangregorio, of Brookfield.

Besides her parents, Mary Jo was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Vatavuk.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

To view a recording of the Funeral Mass please visit: Mary Jo’s Funeral Mass

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

