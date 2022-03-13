

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania, (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Splitstone, 90, formerly a longtime resident of Wheatland and West Middlesex, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, March 12, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Splitstone was born October 4, 1931, in Hickory Township. (Hermitage), a daughter of the late Ansley and Frances (Thompson) Brown.

A homemaker, Mary dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. She enjoyed cooking and took pride in her immaculately kept home.

Mary was a member of the former Wheatland United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed listening to music, especially her Elvis.

Her husband, Kenneth W. “Bill” Splitstone, Sr., whom she married October 24, 1951, preceded her in death August 3, 2018.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Barbara Zirkle (David Zalac), Transfer; Kenneth W. “Bill” Splitstone, Jr., Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Peter “J.” Wasko, Jr. (Megan), Tara Stuart (Scott), Kenneth “Bill” Splitstone, III, Amber Corp (Tom), Erik Splitstone and Shawna Wright (Marcus) and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Tamber; four sisters, Alverda Bedell, Polly Knapp, Sylvia Uiselt and Martha Hanti and two brothers, Alfred Brown and Elmer Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/.

Calling hours will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday March 16, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.