Mary Jane Simon, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Simon, 92, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 4, 2021, in Nugent’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hermitage.

Mrs. Simon was born August 30, 1929, in West Middlesex, a daughter of the late John Cefrick, Jr. and Susan (Mihalko) Cefrick.

She was a 1947 graduate of Farrell High School.

For 19 years, Jane was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. She later worked as a secretary for Sharon City Schools, retiring in 1993.

Jane was a former member of St, Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage and the former St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Farrell. Most recently, she was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed bowling and participated in the St. Michael’s Byzantine Bowling League for more than ten years.

Jane always made it a priority to spend as much time with family as possible, particularly her daughter and two grandsons. During the holidays, she looked forward to playing cards with the family.

Her husband, Michael Robert Simon, whom she married April 23, 1955, preceded her in death January 21, 2005.

She is survived by a daughter, Missy Gagliardi of Hermitage; two grandsons, Zachary Gagliardi of Hermitage and Caleb Gagliardi of Lakewood, Ohio and a sister, Betty Donatelli, also Hermitage.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. D’Auria for his kindness, friendship and exceptional care throughout the years.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

In keeping with Jane’s wishes, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

