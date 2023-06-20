

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Sheppard, 94, of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Sheppard was born on March 27, 1929, in Bellevue, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late J. Clyde and Mary Viola (Pitzer) Amon.

She was a 1947 graduate of Bellevue High School.

Following high school, she attended the former Business Training School, Pittsburgh. Prior to becoming a homemaker, Mary Jane was employed in the Foreign Department of Mellon Bank, Pittsburgh.

Mary Jane was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hermitage. Additionally, she was a member of the YMCA and active in the Y’s Menettes Club.

She enjoyed fishing and going on fishing trips to Canada. However, her true passion was music. She was a talented concert pianist, which is how she met her husband.

Her husband, Harry R. Sheppard, III, whom she married on May 1, 1951, passed away on June 20, 2016.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Sippl; four sons, Reid (Karen) Sheppard, Harold (Gail) Sheppard, Gary (Johanna) Sheppard, and John (Tina) Sheppard; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by four sisters, Margaret McLaughlin, Mildred Swaidner, Helen Bright, and Frances Rodeheaver; and two brothers, Harold and Wilber Amon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.