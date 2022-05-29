HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Shaffer, 100, a 16-year resident of Whispering Oaks, Hermitage and formerly a longtime resident of West Middlesex, passed away early Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Mrs. Shaffer was born July 26, 1921 in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Arch and Grace (Weaver) Irwin.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School, class of 1939.

A homemaker, Mary was also very active outside the home serving as a girl scout leader for all four daughters and also served as a band booster at West Middlesex High School.

Mary was a longtime active member of Oakland Avenue Methodist Church, Sharon where she participated in many church groups and committees. She was also a member of The Order of The Eastern Star, also Sharon. She was also a member of South Pymatuning Community Church and I.H.S. Gospel Ministries, Hermitage.

An avid boater and gardener, Mary also enjoyed crafting, painting and fishing.

Her beloved husband of 71 years, William “Bill” Shaffer, whom she married August 19, 1939 preceded her in death February 16, 2011.

She is survived by three daughters, Jean Rolffs of Ocala, Forida, Sue Muscarella (Joseph) of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Lori Johnson of Sharon; eight grandchildren, Dana Triantis (Sam), Diana Mausser (Robert), Jason Mausser (Tracy), Marianne Maust (Alex), Mikhael Sulecki (Dave), Joseph Muscarella, Jr., Antionette Brucker (Shawn) and Jaxon Griffith; and eight great-grandchildren, Cyler, Jozie and Lainey Brucker, Joshua and Devine Rolffs, Danielle and Starvos Triantis and Shane Mausser.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Mausser Cooper and two sisters, Ruth Morrison and Ann Kapp.

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society online at cancer.org/donate.

There will be an hour of reception prior to the funeral service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Cary Parsons officiating.

Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, New Bedford, PA.

