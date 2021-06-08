Mary Jane Petrini, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Petrini, 75, of Sharon, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in her home.

MJ, as many called her, lived for her family. She was a devoted and caring sister, aunt, dog mom, daughter and friend, who dedicated her life to helping and supporting those she loved.

Ms. Petrini was born September 15, 1945, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Mark L. and Clara (Sullivan) Petrini.

She attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School and was a 1963 graduate of Sharon High School.

Mary Jane earned an associates degree in merchandising from Mt. Aloysius Jr. College, Cresson, Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from the former Columbia Union College, Maryland.

Mary Jane spent her working career in sales, regional management, and telecommunications at many technology corporations in Washington, D.C., negotiating major software deals for companies like AT&T and Motorola before the internet. She earned many awards and accolades highlighting these top sales achievements throughout her inspired career.

She was a member of the Avalon at Buhl, Mercer County Women’s Association and Sisters of Erin.

Mary Jane was also a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She is survived by her dog, Gino; two sisters, Joanne Petrini, of Sharpsville, and Theresa Vernon and her husband David, of Sharon; a brother, James Petrini, of Chicago; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Mark Petrini, Cameron and Corey Vernon, Chloe Anderson and Isabella, Flora and Jack Petrini.

In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Clair Petrini; and a brother, John Mark Petrini, who she donated a kidney to in the 1990s.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org; Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 10 am to noon, Friday, June 11, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Fr. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.