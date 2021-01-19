Mary Jane Hancock, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Hancock, 95, of Hermitage, passed away Monday afternoon, January 18, 2021, in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer.

Mrs. Hancock was born June 21, 1925, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Raymond and Thelma (Wilson) Moyer.

She was a Sharon High School graduate and worked as a production manager at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant for more than 30 years.

Mary Jane was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hancock; a son, Thomas Moyer and his wife Sandra, of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Amy and Holly Moyer and two great-grandchildren.

All services are private.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



